ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of ScanSource worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,909,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the second quarter worth about $2,571,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 687.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261 in the last 90 days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

