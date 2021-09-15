Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter worth $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 155,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.02.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

