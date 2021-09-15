Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Raised to “Outperform” at Cowen

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Schneider National by 5.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Schneider National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Schneider National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.