Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

