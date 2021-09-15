Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $73,149,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $13,769,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $11,950,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $11,467,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $8,181,000.

FNDF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. 7,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,452. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

