Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 5.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $48,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 946,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after acquiring an additional 226,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 61,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

