Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. 59,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

