Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

