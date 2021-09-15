Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,336. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.