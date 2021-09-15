Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,087. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30.

