Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. 362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,087. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $81.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.