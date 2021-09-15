Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $31,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $107.47. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

