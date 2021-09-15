Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,992. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

