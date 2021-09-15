Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. 65,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,860. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

