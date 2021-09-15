Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lowered by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 119,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 168,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,802. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $110.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

