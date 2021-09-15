Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 94,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,411,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

About Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

