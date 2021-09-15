ScPrime (SCP) Trading 25.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $15,188.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00075600 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00127778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00177354 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,496,516 coins and its circulating supply is 37,812,905 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

