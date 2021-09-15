Scry.info (DDD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,150.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Scry.info has a market cap of $2.32 million and $6,150.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00838448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

