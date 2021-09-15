SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,000. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SCWorx alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WORX opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.