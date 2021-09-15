Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 796,591 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 0.7% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. abrdn plc owned 0.23% of SEA worth $327,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.25. 87,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,735. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The company has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

