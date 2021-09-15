SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $325.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

SE stock opened at $333.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at $780,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SEA by 37.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,693 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 24.1% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 13,555 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

