SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,605. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

