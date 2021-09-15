SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $157.71. 455,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. The company has a market cap of $471.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

