SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $61,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.39. 79,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,635. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average is $192.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

