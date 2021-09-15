SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $268.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,185. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.46 and its 200-day moving average is $285.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

