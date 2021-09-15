SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.8% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.03. 1,426,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,353,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.