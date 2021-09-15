SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. 46,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

