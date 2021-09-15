SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,489 shares of company stock valued at $325,800,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,862.64. 27,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,761.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2,467.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

