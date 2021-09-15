Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $50,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

SBCF stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

