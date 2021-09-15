Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Seagen worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 77.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

