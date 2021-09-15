Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Hits New 52-Week High at $412.00

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 412 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.36), with a volume of 14380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 397.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 3.95 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

