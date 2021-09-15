Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,110 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $83,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.17. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

