SEEN Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. SEEN has a market cap of $2.64 million and $51,586.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00007800 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SEEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00148972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00802893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.