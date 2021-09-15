Sei Investments Co. Acquires 21,884 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

