Sei Investments Co. Acquires 25,451 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Enviva Partners worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 94,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVA opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

