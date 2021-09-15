Sei Investments Co. Acquires 40,260 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Telos worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 4,407 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $145,519.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,412,305.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 840,351 shares of company stock worth $25,870,031. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 828.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

