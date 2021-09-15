Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Green Plains worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

