Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of James River Group worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,103,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in James River Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

