Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,590 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.