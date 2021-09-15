Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Argo Group International worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at $224,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 41.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

NYSE ARGO opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

