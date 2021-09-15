Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71,467 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.