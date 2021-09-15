Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 38,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

