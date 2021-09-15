Sei Investments Co. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 405.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $170,936.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

