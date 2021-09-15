Sei Investments Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $18,952,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

NYSE BKI opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.67. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.