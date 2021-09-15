Sei Investments Co. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 44,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

