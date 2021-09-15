Sei Investments Co. Has $3.27 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

