Sei Investments Co. Has $3.41 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.