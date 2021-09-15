Sei Investments Co. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,589,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

