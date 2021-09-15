Sei Investments Co. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.36% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 69.8% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $920.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

