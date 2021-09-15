Sei Investments Co. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,553. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

